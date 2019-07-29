Redskins' defensive is unit to watch in Washington

RICHMOND, Va. - The Redskins defense will be the unit the team leans on while the offense gets acquainted with their new quarterback.

On paper, it looks like they will be fully capable of doing just that.

“I think it’s important for our defense to hold it down for 16, 17, 18, weeks," head coach Jay Gruden said. "We have to be a great defense for sure. I think some of the great teams that have won Super Bowls have always been able to stand and lean on their defense and that’s what we’re trying to get to here."

"When we were 6-3 we were playing good defense, we were not turning the ball over, and we were playing field position," Gruden added. "We weren’t winning pretty but but we were winning games and that recipe can hold true for a very long time if we’re playing great defense. We expect our defense to do that.”

The Redskins secondary was retooled with veteran leaders Dominique Rodgers Cromartie and Landon Collins this season.

The duo has strengthened the back end of the Redskins defense.



“Just get to know each other, gel with each other both on and off the field, understand guys and just go from there," Cromartie said. "Game planning, understanding what’s coming at you, teaching you up, coaching you out there so you can get the best knowledge out of a lot of guys.”



The most intriguing area to watch is at linebacker where the crafty and eccentric Rob Ryan will coach the unit.

The group includes first round pick Montez Sweat at rush end and former Steeler Jon Bostic who is taking over the defensive play calling duties

“You know Coach Ryan, he’s been around ball a lot. From shedding blocks to how to pass rush, things like that, he’s definitely helping me take my game to the next level," linebacker Shaun Dion Hamilton said. "I’m feeling good, you know, just great. We have got to keep pushing, it’s really important that we just keep on getting better each and every day.”



It's worth mentioning the Redskins all-pro tackle Trent Williams remains a holdout and today was placed on the reserve/did not report list.



