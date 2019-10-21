Roanoke Rising Stars prep for year two of operation

ROANOKE, Va. - The NBA and college basketball seasons are right around the corner, and the same can be said for the Roanoke Rising Stars. The team is preparing for year two of operations in the American Basketball Association.

The Rising Stars advanced to the second round of the playoffs in their first season and return this year with ABA All-Star selection Trevor "Smooth Grey" and a full slate of local talent such as Chris Dobbins from Christiansburg and DeMario Mattox from Franklin County, who has college and semi-pro experience from overseas.

“Just the opportunity to play the game and give back to a few of the guys that are on here. I've been playing for a while. I'm 32, so just a blessing to be able to continue to do what you love and be blessed by doing such,” said Mattox.

"We just want to clean up the process of learning this game because it's different. We made it to second round of the playoffs and of course we want to get one or two games better," said head coach Eric Walker.

The season-opener for the Rising Stars will be Oct. 27 at 2 p.m. at Faith Christian School in Roanoke as they host the Hub City Hogs.

