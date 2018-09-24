Tech's Josh Jackson has broken leg, out indefinitely

Quarterback Josh Jackson #17 of the Virginia Tech Hokies goes down injured in the second half against the Old Dominion Monarchs at S. B. Ballard Stadium on September 22, 2018 in Norfolk, Virginia. (Photo by Michael Shroyer/Getty Images)

BLACKSBURG, Va. - Virginia Tech starting quarterback Josh Jackson is out indefinitely.

Coach Justin Fuente announced Monday that Jackson broke his left fibula.

Jackson suffered the injury during the second half of Saturday's game against Old Dominion University.

Surgery is scheduled Tuesday and a timetable for his return has yet to be set.

Redshirt junior Ryan Willis came in after Jackson's injury and went 9-18 for 131 yards with one touchdown. He also rushed for 30 yards on four attempts with one run for 23 yards.

