1st and 10 Camp Tour: Cave Spring

ROANOKE - The Knights are all about making every move meaningful on the field, as they rebuild their program into a solid contender.

Cave Spring is coming off a 2-9 season under 13 year head coach Tim Fulton. They lost two seniors in the defensive backfield but have some young guys that have stepped up thus far. The Knights will get back a key asset on offense with running back Zach Bowling. He rushed for more than 1,000 yards in his sophomore year, before being sidelined all of 2017 with an ACL injury. As the Knights start a bounce back season, they're doing so with a purpose.



"I think that's the key, everything we do it has to be with a purpose. I tell our players all the time, 'I'm not going to ask you to do anything that that doesn't have a purpose in it.' Every drill we do, every bit of running or lifting or whatever, it needs to have a football purpose and that has to drive you," said Fulton.

"We're really trying to play physical this year, being strong minded make sure we do what we do on defense, offense and make sure we get going and listen to coach Fulton because he's always trying to put us in a situation to win games," said Bowling.

The Knights have another tough schedule in 2018, as they open up with William Byrd on August 24th.

