UVA football making strides in day six of fall camp

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - The Wahoos hit the day six mark on Thursday of their fall camp. Head coach Bronco Mendenhall said Thursday's camp focused on situational plays and urgency in practice.

The first drill of the day was for special teams and blocking kicks.

"The team is handling the work load and situational type of football we're playing at a pretty high level for practice six," Mendenhall said. "So again, we're playing more football, more contextual football, more football under pressure situations earlier than what we have been able to do. That reflects program expectations and our time together."

Virginia opens at Pittsburgh on August 31.

