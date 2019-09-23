Virginia Tech football gearing up to host Duke Friday

BLACKSBURG, Va. - The Virginia Tech Hokies are coming off a bye week and ready to take on Duke Friday night in Lane Stadium. While no huge adjustments were made in the week off, Bud Foster made a point to emphasize defensive fundamentals and playing nothing less than a 60-minute ball game.

" I thought we really had a good week and three days of good work. Carried over to yesterday, so I like our approach," Foster said.

"That level of execution and drive and enthusiasm to start the game, we need to carry on the whole 60 minutes," quarterback Ryan Willis said. "We need to come out of the half strong, we need to finish strong, playing the whole 60 minutes makes a difference."

With 2-1 Duke looming on the horizon, the Hokies know a win against Dave Cutcliffe's squad is never guaranteed.

"I've got the upmost respect for coach Cutcliffe and what he does, how his teams are prepared, particularly how his quarterbacks play," Foster said.

Fuente agreed, "Obviously, we have a huge challenge this week, Duke coming in here Friday night. A complete football team, in my estimation, in all three phases of the game."

We've always known coach Cutcliffe is a fantastic coach, but they've got a tremendous amount of talent over there as well."

Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. in Lane Stadium.



