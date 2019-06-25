Virginia Tech's Regan Magarity inks deal with pro team

ROANOKE, Va. - Virginia Tech Women's Basektball product -- Regan Magarity has signed on the dotted line with the Turkish professional basketball team, Hatar.

"I'm super excited to sign and play in Turkey, that has always been a dream of mine and being able to play there my first year as a pro is definitely a blessing" states Magarity.

The former Hokie star is currently a member of the Swedish national team.

She averaged more than 14 points and nearly 13 boards per game her senior season at Virginia Tech.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.