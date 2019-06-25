Sports

Virginia Tech's Regan Magarity inks deal with pro team

Magarity will play for Turkey in the fall.

By Brooke Leonard - Sports Reporter, Maddi Dempsey - Intern

ROANOKE, Va. - Virginia Tech Women's Basektball product -- Regan Magarity has signed on the dotted line with the Turkish professional basketball team, Hatar. 

"I'm super excited to sign and play in Turkey, that has always been a dream of mine and being able to play there my first year as a pro is definitely a blessing" states Magarity. 

The former Hokie star is currently a member of the Swedish national team. 

She averaged more than 14 points and nearly 13 boards per game her senior season at Virginia Tech. 

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.