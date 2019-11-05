Virginia Tech women ready to raise the curtain on 2019-2020 season

BLACKSBURG, Va. - The Virginia Tech women open Tuesday night in Blacksburg when they host St. Francis of Pennsylvania. The women are coming off a 22-10 season that saw them earn another WNIT berth. They bid farewell to All-ACC second team stars Regan Magarity and Taylor Emory. But coach Kenny Brooks likes the foundation they have put down for the future.

"I really like the way we finished up. It was a good group. We probably fell a little bit short of our goal because we had high expectations for ourselves, but I thought we did a lot to put the footprint on the foundation of our program. Now we're going to continue to grow, and I'm really-really excited about the prospects of what we can do," Brooks says.

"Basically we except what we lost and we were trying to use what we gained. So all that freshman talent and the transfers, the fifth years - we are trying to put it all together. Whether the stuff was off the court most the time before Italy for like team bonding chemistry all that good stuff," Sophomore guard Dara Mabrey says.

Two grad transfers and four freshman have come aboard to infuse more talent into the mix. Tip time 7pm from Cassell Tuesday night.

