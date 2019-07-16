Virginia Tech's Nickeil Alexander-Walker makes 2019 NBA Summer League first team

LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 10: Nickeil Alexander-Walker #0 of the New Orleans Pelicans looks on against the Cleveland Cavaliers on July 10, 2019 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees…

BLACKSBURG, Va. - Former Virginia Tech star Nickeil Alexander-Walker has been shining in NBA Summer League action.

Walker has made the 2019 NBA Summer League first team.

Walker averaged 24.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game during his four appearances including a game high in a 101-100 overtime victory in the tournament quaterfinals.

He put up at least 20 shots in three of the team's games and found success beyond the arc, shooting 40.6 percent on 32 attempts.

