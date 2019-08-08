VMI Keydets ready for 2019 season with 'most talented group' in Wachenheim's time

LEXINGTON, Va. - The Virginia Military Institute Keydets are ready for their 2019 season according to head coach Scott Wachenheim. It's his fifth season as the man in charge and one thing must change for VMI. They have to start winning games.

The Keydets finished 1-10 in 2018 with just a few games decided by a touchdown or less. But with the returning talent the team has, there is a lot of potential for this season.

"I'm very excited where the team is. We're five practices into training camp," Wachenheim said. "It's been very competitive and this is my most talented team in my time I've been at Virginia Military Institute."

"I think it was motivating to have some close games. I think we lost a couple games by, like, 2 points. We know we can win these games. We look back on the plays, and it just came down to a couple plays maybe," running back Alex Ramsey said. "This year, we plan on closing out those plays, executing those plays, and finishing out with a win."

But there is one unit where efficiency is a must.

"No. 1 is in the special teams," Wachenheim said. "We have to do better in all phases of special teams play. We're really emphasizing our punt team. We have nine returning starters on our punt team."

"Making some clutch field goals and hopefully blocking a couple kicks too on special teams, I think gives you the winning edge and winning close games," he said.

"It all comes down to execution. There's a couple guys on one unit that makes it happen on the field," kicker Grant Clemmons said. "Every point that is kicks, 3 or 1, everything matters. I think the special teams is going to be on point."

VMI opens up its season at Marshall on Aug. 31.

