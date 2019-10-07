Washington Redskins coach Jay Gruden fired

WASHINGTON - According to NBC Sports, the Jay Gruden era in Washington is over.
The Redskins coach was fired Monday morning after his team's record fell to 0-5 with a loss to New England Sunday.
In six seasons in Washington, Gruden only made the playoffs once, in 2015, and lost in the wild card round that year. He finishes with a record of 35-50-1, counting that one playoff game.
There's no word yet on who will take over as the interim coach for the rest of this season,
