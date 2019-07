SALEM, Va. - Salem jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning on the visiting Wood Ducks, but it was all Down East from there. The visitors scored 5 runs in the next four innings and never looked back in recording a 6-1 Carolina league victory. Catcher Sam Duff hit his 10th home run in the win. Down East moves to 68-31. Salem falls to 43-52 with the loss.

