10 News launching In Your Town, taking the news on the road to 15 counties and cities

ROANOKE, Va. – We’re excited to announce that we’re launching a new initiative to explore more of Southwest and Central Virginia and bring you along for the ride!

Starting May 3, we’ll be featuring a different city or county every other week.

We’ll look at what makes the place special, show you a great spot to grab a bite to eat and of course, highlight some incredible people.

That’s just some of what we’ll be doing!

Our first three stops are Lynchburg (May 3-7), Roanoke (May 17-21) and Bedford County (May 30-June 4).

From each location, on certain days, we’ll be anchoring a newscast from that location and also have a member of Your Local Weather Authority give the forecast during newscasts.

Keep an eye out for us as we’ll continue to reveal our other upcoming stops throughout 2021.