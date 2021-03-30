photo
70º

Station

10 News launching In Your Town, taking the news on the road to 15 counties and cities

It all starts May 3

Jeff Williamson
, Digital Content Manager

Tags: 
In Your Town
In Your Town (WSLS 10)

ROANOKE, Va. – We’re excited to announce that we’re launching a new initiative to explore more of Southwest and Central Virginia and bring you along for the ride!

Starting May 3, we’ll be featuring a different city or county every other week.

We’ll look at what makes the place special, show you a great spot to grab a bite to eat and of course, highlight some incredible people.

That’s just some of what we’ll be doing!

Our first three stops are Lynchburg (May 3-7), Roanoke (May 17-21) and Bedford County (May 30-June 4).

From each location, on certain days, we’ll be anchoring a newscast from that location and also have a member of Your Local Weather Authority give the forecast during newscasts.

Keep an eye out for us as we’ll continue to reveal our other upcoming stops throughout 2021.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: