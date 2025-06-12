Part-Time Weathercaster/Meteorologist

Are you a passionate weather enthusiast who has earned a degree in meteorology or is currently pursuing your degree while looking for part-time work? WSLS is on the lookout for an engaging, dynamic, and knowledgeable Meteorologist to join our team. This role is perfect for individuals who not only possess a strong understanding of the scientific aspects of meteorology but also excel in crafting compelling weather stories that resonate with our audience.

Position overview

The Weathercaster/Meteorologist will be an essential member of our weather team, responsible for providing accurate, compelling, and understandable weather forecasts across multiple platforms, including TV, digital, streaming, mobile, and social media. This position involves detailed weather analysis, live reporting, and active community engagement.

Responsibilities

Deliver accurate and compelling weather forecasts, paying special attention to severe and inconvenient weather that impacts our consumers’ lives.

Develop and maintain close ties to the community by engaging with local individuals, venues, and participating in community events.

Produce creative and engaging weather reports using state-of-the-art graphics and pre-production elements, adding value across all platforms.

Utilize process language to explain the “why” behind your forecasts, stories, and the relevance to the audience.

Demonstrate trustworthiness, authenticity, and empathy both on-air and within the community.

Actively contribute content to station platforms online and on social media, establishing a strong feedback/engagement loop with the audience.

Provide urgent, immediate weather information from the studio and in the field.

Key preferred qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Meteorology preferred - open to currently working to pursue a degree in Meteorology

Prior on-air experience, including severe weather coverage preferred

Knowledge of Barons weather systems preferred

Ability to work effectively in a fast-paced, deadline-driven environment and willingness to work flexible hours, including nights, weekends, and holidays.

Knowledge of newsroom computer systems, smartphone technology, and social media platforms.

Excellent leadership, interpersonal, and communication skills, with the ability to represent the station positively in the community.

Interested candidates, please submit your job application, resume detailing your relevant experience to: Jeff Haniewich, Chief Meteorologist Jhaniewich@wsls.com

WSLS is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WSLS will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination. Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.