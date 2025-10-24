Reports to: Director of Digital Sales
Work Location: On-site (Detroit, Roanoke, Orlando, Jacksonville, Houston, or San Antonio)
Description
The Digital Sales Strategist (DSS) works directly within a Graham Media Group station, serving as the market’s digital sales expert and revenue driver. Embedded with local sales teams, the DSS collaborates with Account Executives to identify opportunities, develop client-specific digital strategies, and close high-value, multi-platform deals. This role bridges local relationships and corporate expertise, helping sellers grow their digital acumen while achieving shared revenue goals.
Responsibilities
- Partner with Account Executives to identify and close new digital revenue opportunities with existing and prospective clients.
- Develop customized multi-platform strategies using GMG’s suite of digital products and vendor partners.
- Lead digital discovery conversations, proposal development, and client presentations.
- Collaborate with the Director of Digital Sales and vendors to refine product offerings, campaign goals, and performance expectations.
- Provide digital education and training for local sellers to strengthen their confidence in pitching digital solutions.
- Track, report, and forecast digital sales performance for assigned station or region.
- Maintain a strong understanding of the competitive landscape and emerging advertising technologies.
- Uphold GMG’s commitment to consultative selling, ensuring strategies are results-driven and client-centric.
Requirements
- Minimum of 3 years of digital media sales or strategy experience, ideally within a broadcast or media company.
- Strong understanding of digital advertising platforms, targeting, and analytics.
- Excellent presentation and communication skills, both internally and externally.
- Proven track record of meeting or exceeding revenue goals.
- Ability to thrive in a fast-paced environment, collaborating across teams and departments.
Additional Information:
Graham Media Group is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, GMG will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination. Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.
Contact:
Bob Allen