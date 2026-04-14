Location: Remote in one of GMG’s markets Detroit, MI; Houston or San Antonio TX; Jacksonville or Orlando, FL
About the Role
This position is responsible for all aspects of the accounts receivable functions at Graham Media Group for designated stations. Credit processing and approval, daily program log reconciliation, invoice processing, and cash application will all be maintained by the GMG Credit and Accounts Receivable Specialist team. The position is responsible for communication of discrepancies to local or national staff for resolution. This is a position that reports to the Graham Media Group VP/CFO.
Job Responsibilities:
- Process and Approve Credit Applications
- Create and Maintain Client Profiles
- Approve Orders Associated with Credit Inhibits
- Daily program log reconciliations
- Handle spot issues with Traffic Hub
- Process weekly billing, along with electronic invoicing.
- Maintain Client Payment Portal
- Initiate, Track and Post Receivable Sales Adjustments and Client Refunds
- Posting and application of cash receipts
- Credit Card, ACH, and Wire Processing
- Generating and distributing cash workbook
- Maintain and manage accounts receivable.
- Work with Collection Companies on uncollectable accounts.
- Process approved Credit/Debit Memos and Bad Debt Write Offs
- Generating Account Receivable Collections Report for Sales Management
- Review incoming Department emails for appropriate follow-through.
- Communication with Business Managers and Sales Managers, Account Executives and Sales Support
- Month End Reporting
- Special Projects as assigned.
- Providing back-up support for other Credit and Accounts Receivable Specialists
Experience:
- 5+ years of Accounts Receivable and/or Credit experience
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills
- Strong Microsoft Excel, Outlook, and Word Skills
- Ability to work independently with little supervision to accomplish daily responsibilities and departmental goals.
- Broadcast and/or Wide Orbit experience a plus
Requirements:
- Proficient in Microsoft office applications and experience with accounts receivable applications, Wide Orbit traffic experience a plus
- Industry experience a plus
- Ability to meet assigned deadlines.
- Highly detail oriented and organized.
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
- Ability to act and operate independently with minimal daily direction from manager to accomplish directives.
- Associate degree in accounting or business preferred or equivalent experience.
Contact:
Kim Parker,
Graham Media Group is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, GMG will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination. Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.