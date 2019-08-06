Tasty Tuesday: Three Li'l Pigs BBQ

ROANOKE, Va. - With kids heading back to school, we wanted to offer you some local options when it comes to eating affordably. One of those options is in Daleville, at Three Li'l Pigs BBQ.

Kids under 12 can eat free Tuesday nights, and can also eat affordably any other day of the week (for less than ten bucks!).

Manager Brian Tyree says kids tend to graduate from meal to meal. "You have the young ones that want the kid grilled cheese. They get a little older; they get the kid barbeque and the kid cheeseburger."

While they offer everything from chicken to burgers, people come back for the pork.

Owner Bill Gaul, in true North Carolinian fashion, says, "The vinegar pulled barbeque is probably my favorite."

Their success of 30 years has to do with their 'low and slow' mentality, smoking the pork for 12-14 hours before hand-chopping it.

It was enough to get Texan, and former U.S. President, George H.W. Bush to stop in for a visit more than a decade ago.

