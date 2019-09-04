Tasty Tuesday: El Jefe - Salem

ROANOKE, Va. – Ever thought of converting your garage into a taco and tequila joint? You might just cave and do it after visiting El Jefe in Salem.

General Manager, Jo Jo Soprano, tells 10 News that the Baja Shrimp tacos are a big seller in the eight months that this restaurant has been open. You can build your own tacos any night, but on Tuesdays - you build two and get the third for free. Not to mention, Happy Hour goes from 3-7 Monday through Friday.

You have a choice of chicken, beef, carnitas, shrimp and sometimes smoked pork from West Salem BBQ.

Soprano tells us you can also choose the tortilla type and all the fixin's.

While you're there, be sure to try their 24 Karrot sauce.

"It's actually a carrot habanero sauce. and people have been eating it up like crazy and asking to buy bottles of it," says Soprano.

Just don't go pouring a ton of it on your tacos. It may start sweet, but it kicks in with some spice.