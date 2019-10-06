Attorney General Mark Herring to speak Sunday in Roanoke about Purdue lawsuit

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring answers questions after speaking during a town hall meeting at the Dar Al-Hijrah Islamic Center mosque March 17, 2017 in Falls Church, Virginia. The town hall, sponsored by the Council on…

Roanoke - Attorney General Mark Herring will speak on a panel Sunday at the Virginia Municipal League Annual Conference in Roanoke about his ongoing work to combat the opioid crisis in the commonwealth.

The heroin and opioid crisis has been one of Herring's top priorities. Last month he sued members of the Sackler family for their role in creating and prolonging the opioid crisis through their pharmaceutical company Purdue Pharma, makers of OxyContin.

For more than five years, Herring and his team have worked to address the heroin and opioid crisis with a multifaceted approach that includes enforcement, education, prevention, and legislation to encourage reporting of overdoses in progress, expand the availability of naloxone, and expand access to the Prescription Monitoring Program. He has supported federal efforts to improve the availability of treatment and recovery resources and made prescription drug disposal kits available across the commonwealth. He and his team also continue to participate in a multistate investigation into the practices of drug manufacturers and distributors to determine what role they may have played in creating or prolonging the crisis and what accountability they should face.

The Virginia Municipal League Annual Conference will be held at 3:30 at Hotel Roanoke.





