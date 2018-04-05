What's News Today: April 5, 2018

VDOT holds a design public hearing about improving Route 682, or Woody's Lake Road, in Amherst County. The state will spend nearly $8 million to reconstruct the highway near Business 29. You can give your thoughts about the project between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. at Monelison Middle School in Madison Heights.

Former U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff, General Mark Welsh III, will speak today at Virginia Tech. Welsh will speak about the importance of ethical leadership. He was in the Air Force for more than four decades before retiring and becoming dean of the Bush School of Government and Public Service at Texas A & M University. Welsh will speak at 7 p.m. in Burruss Auditorium.

The Arrive Alive Tour visits Covington High School today. The program consists of a high-tech simulator, impact video and other resources, teaching students about the consequences of distracted and impaired driving. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, drivers under the age of 20 are involved in the most distraction related crashes.

The Montgomery County Board of Supervisors holds a public hearing tonight about a proposed real estate tax increase. The proposal increases the tax by 1.5 cents. As we've reported, the county says this would be enough money to add four to eight resource officers in schools. The board will also seek comment on the county's $190 million budget for next year.

The Virginia Association of Economists annual meeting kicks off today at Radford University. The school's president, Brian Hemphill, will provide opening remarks. A panel discussion on the commonwealth's economy will follow. The meeting continues tomorrow.

