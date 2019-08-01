What's News Today: August 1, 2019

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

The Franklin County Board of Supervisors will meet in special session today. They will talk about a business possibly coming to the Summit View Business Park.

Governor Northam travels to Southside today for a driver's license reinstatement event. A new law went info effect on July 1st, prohibiting courts from suspending licenses for failure to pay court costs and fines. Starting last month, those whose driving privilege was suspended can get their license back.

A drive to help students in Lynchburg City Schools begins today. The campus store at Central Virginia Community College will will accept donations of school supplies. They are looking for things like notebooks, binders, folder and highlighters.

A new gas station opens today in Botetourt County. Sheetz will officially open its store at the corner of Route 220 and Catawba Road in Daleville. As part of the grand opening celebration, there will be food samples and give-a-ways. Some neighbors and community members were opposed to the project, citing concern for increased traffic and hurting local small businesses.

The American Red Cross and Roanoke Emergency Management will hold two 72-hour preparedness events. The seminars will show you what you need to have to prepare for floods, windstorms and power outages. Emergency management recommends you have three days worth of supplies.

Pay it forward as you clear your library fines in Danville. You can donate new, unopened school supplies. For each one, the library will waive $2 in fines, up to a maximum of $50. The program runs through the end of the month.

We will learn more today about the combination of the Gretna Volunteer Fire Station and the Volunteer Rescue Squad. The departments say the merger allows for more manpower and resources to cover calls. In June the department received 110 calls. That number is expected to continue rising.

