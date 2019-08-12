What's News Today: August 12, 2019

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

If you travel Interstate 81, you'll have one less place to stop this week. The rest area in Radford on the southbound side will close at 8 a.m. as crews pave the parking lot. It will reopen next Monday, when the northbound rest area closes.

Roanoke's Task Force to Reduce Gun Violence meets tonight. It was formed by city council to review community practices and make recommendations to reduce gun violence. The task force is scheduled to make its recommendations to city council on Friday.

Delays are possible in Lynchburg today. Crews will work on Old Graves Mill Road today. It will be down to one lane as crews install a new storm drain.

If you travel the Lynchburg Expressway, near the Main Street bridge, you can expect delays this week. Northbound traffic will down to one lane as crews place a sealant on the barrier wall. Work is expected to take one week.

A weeklong painting extravaganza kicks off today in Floyd. The Plein Art Festival will bring 31 artists from across the country to the region, painting the picturesque surroundings. Events are taking place throughout the week where you can meet the artists.

The Virginia Cooperative Extension's Master Food volunteers class begins today. They are trained in food preparation, nutrition, food safety and physical activity. Volunteers will lead nutrition education classes in schools and at programs at libraries and fairs.

Lynchburg holds a public meeting about the Main Street Renewal Project. Work will be done on four blocks between 8th and 12th Street and on 10th Street from Main to Church Streets. Aging water lines and underground electrical systems will be replaced beginning next month. If you want to attend, the meeting begins at 6 p.m. at the Holiday Inn on Main Street.

