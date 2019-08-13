What's News Today: August 13, 2019

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

Road work in Buena Vista could impact your commute today. Between 8 a.m. and noon, 10th Street will be closed from the entrance of Glen Maury Park to Green Hill Cemetery.

One lane of Kemper Road in Danville will be closed this week as crews replace a water line. The closure will run from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Lanier Avenue to Wooding Avenue. Work is expected to wrap up on Friday.

The Salem School Board will talk about school safety. The board will review crisis plans for each school. All principals development the plans each year, including a chain of command and response.

The Roanoke City School Board will hold a retreat today. They will set priorities for the next year, look at accomplishments of the past year and talk about the strategic plan for the next five years.

The Interstate 81 Advisory Committee holds its first meeting today. It's charged with making recommendations to the Commonwealth Transportation Board about improving the highway. If you would like to attend, it begins at 2 p.m. at the Hampton Inn in Lexington.

The Virginia Cyber Range holds its annual cybersecurity education conference. Educators from across the commonwealth will explore ways to enhance education for students.

The Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance holds its first ever Regional Transportation Summit. It will bring together experts, planners and residents to explore innovation and planning about all types of transportation.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office Citizen's Academy kicks off tonight. Over the next three months, participants will learn how the office works and get hands-on demonstrations.

A coat drive begins today in Central Virginia. Foster Fuels is holding its annual Spread the Warmth campaign. It's collected gently used coats to give to those in need in elementary schools. Donations are accepted through early October.

Registration begins today at noon for the Carilion Clinic IRONMAN 70.3. The announcement was made last that the event would be coming to the Roanoke Valley from Williamsburg. Participants will swim, bike and run through the region. It's scheduled to take place July 7th.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.