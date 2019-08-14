What's News Today: August 14, 2019

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

The Roanoke Board of Zoning Appeals will discuss a new animal clinic in downtown. Angels of Assisi wants to build a facility there, which will house a vet clinic and animal shelter. The property is at the corner of Franklin and Elm.

Centra's new president will talk to the Lyncuburg business community today. Dr. Andy Mueller will share his vision for the regional healthcare system at the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance's Business at Breakfast. He comes to Lynchburg after serving as Senior Vice President for Novant Health.

A local organization, aimed a keeping children safe, needs your help as it tries to win grant money. YOVASO is a finalist in the State Farm Neighborhood Assist program for its After Prom Grand Finale. The event gives students, attending promo, a place to go after, in an effort to keep them drug and alcohol free and safe. Last year, more than 5,200 students from 40 high schools attended. You can vote for the event 10 times a day through August 23.

Road work in Buena Vista continues today. Between 8 a.m. and noon, 10th Street will be closed from the entrance of Glen Maury Park to Green Hill Cemetery.



