What's News Today: August 2, 2019

Buena Vista is making sure children have everything they need as they return to class. Students in pre-k through 7th grade will get the school supplies they need for this year. The supplies are paid for with a grant from Washington and Lee and donations.

A bridge will be dedicated today, honoring a trooper who was killed in the line of duty. The town of Amherst will dedicate the South Main Street bridge over Route 29 as the Trooper Lucas B. Dowell Bridge. Dowell was shot and killed in February while serving a search warrant at a home in Cumberland County. A second bridge will be dedicated in his honor in his hometown of Chillhowie in November.

The Lynchburg Humane Society celebrates the Dog Days of Summer with an adoption special. Friday is free cat day. The center has nearly 500 cats and kittens up for adoption. This weekend, the adoption fee is reduced to $20 for cats and dogs.

Celebrate National Ice Cream Sandwich Day. Insomnia Cookies will offer a buy one, get one free deal on Cookiewiches today. There is a store in Blacksburg.

Botetourt County Schools holds its annual convocation today. New superintendent Lisa Chen will welcome teachers back to school. Speaker and author on creativity, Chic Thompson, will speak to the crowd. Students return to class on Thursday.

Tax free weekend is underway. Now through Sunday, you get save the 5.3 percent sales tax on some items. For Back to School, school supplies under $20 and clothing and foot wear under $100 is exempt. For emergency preparedness, you can get generators under $1,000, chainsaws under $350, chainsaw accessories and other items under $60 are tax free. You'll also save on EnergyStar and WaterSense products under $2,500.

A lane closure on Interstate 81 in Botetourt County could impact your commute this weekend. From 8 p.m. tonight through 10 a.m. tomorrow, the northbound left lane will be closed at exit 150 as crews work on the bridge.

State from across the nation will compete in the State Games of America in Lynchburg. The opening ceremony is tonight at Liberty University. Kroger and the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank is holding a food drive at the games. Food can be dropped off at the LaHaye Student Center parking lot and at the indoor practice football facility.

Steppin Out gets underway in Blacksburg. It features hundreds of artists and crafters, live music, food and more. It's today from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. and tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

