What's News Today: August 21, 2019

First Lady Pamela Northam continues her Back to School Tour in southwest Virginia. She will visit Independence Elementary School in Grayson County and St. Paul School in Carroll County. She is visiting early childhood education programs and elementary schools across the Commonwealth, talking about the importance of school readiness.

Traffic will increase in Nelson County starting today as people arrive for the Lockn' Festival. Nearly 15,000 people are expected to attend the four day music festival. Traffic is expected to be heaviest tonight and tomorrow. Traffic in Arrington on Route 29 and those near the fairgrounds will be busier than average.

We will get a first look today at LewisGale Hospital Pulaski's new inpatient Behavioral Health Unit. The 16-bed unit will help those suffering from mental health and substance abuse issues. The hospital says there is a growing need for additional services in the community and this new unit will allow people to receive treatment closer to home.

Delays are possible in Lexington today. Flaggers will direct traffic at the intersection of Enfield and Lime Kiln Roads starting at 8 a.m. You are advised to find an alternate route, if possible.

Lynchburg City Schools holds a GEAR UP kickoff event today. The program aims to increase student preparation and enrollment in college by increasing awareness of college and financial aid options. Students in the program will attend three session today, talking about college and career readiness.

The WSLS 10 Home for Good Apostles Build comes to an end today as we hand over the keys to a brand new home. The Ayamba family will officially take possession of their home today. There's a dedication ceremony this after as the family of 13 prepares to move in. Tune in today on 10 News starting at 5 p.m. for the exciting moment.

