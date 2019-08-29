What's News Today: August 29, 2019

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

Danville-Pittsylvania Community Services holds an open house today. You'll get a chance to tour the its new facility and learn about job opportunities at the agency. It provides mental health, developmental disability, substance abuse and prevention services.

Virginia First Lady Pamela Northam will make several stops in Southwest Virginia today as part of her Back to School Tour. She will visit elementary and head start centers in Rocky Mount, Moneta, Bedford and Lynchburg.

A march is planned in downtown Roanoke, this morning, in support of immigration and justice. Human rights and immigration reform activists will stand against the separation of children from their families at the border.

Roanoke mayor Sherman Lea will give the State of the City address. He will update the city's accomplishments over the past year and look at upcoming city initiatives.

Fourteen finalists will pitch their business ideas at the Virginia Tech Global Entrepreneur Challenge. The finalists, from around the world, will compete for the $25,000 top prize. The winners will be announced this evening at an awards banquet.

