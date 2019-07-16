What's News Today: July 16, 2019

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

The Roanoke Valley's newest restaurant opens today. Chipotle Mexican Grill will open on Valley View Boulevard where Ruby Tuesday was. The first 50 customers will get Chipotle swag.

Danville City Council will discuss using parking fines for students. Council could decide to give money collected from August 9th through 31st to the Danville Public Schools Education Foundation. That money will be used for school supplies. Danville schools start August 9th.

One in eight people in central Virginia is food insecure, which is above the rate for Virginia. The United Way of Central Virginia will provide an update today on its actions to solve hunger in the region. Organizers of the Lynchburg Cooks for Hunger Relief will also announce how much was raised from this year's event.

Radford UniSversity's Summer Bridge Program is underway. It's for female high school students, encouraging them to explore careers in STEM fields. The week-long camp features hands-on activities and college and career mentoring. Nearly sixty students from across the country attended last year.

Part of Route 616 in Alleghany County will be closed starting today for sinkhole repair. It's closed between Route 515 and Route 620. Work will start at 8 a.m. and is expected to wrap up by 5 p.m. on Thursday.

Moormans Road in Lynchburg will be closed today and tomorrow to all traffic. The closure runs from 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Crews will be making repairs to ditches an asphalt.

