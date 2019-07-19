What's News Today: July 19, 2019

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

The Smoke on the Mountain Barbecue Championship gets underway today in Galax. Thousands will gather to try some of the best barbecue around, as dozens compete to be crowned the best. You'll also enjoy bluegrass and old-time music. Events continue tomorrow.

Enjoy great food and music in Pulaski at the annual Rib event. Eat lots of food while enjoying music from a handful of bands. It's Friday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Jackson Park.

The Wytheville Lions Club Charity Carnival continues today. Enjoy the rides, food, games and more. It's tonight and tomorrow night from 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. Admission is free, but bring money for the rides and food.

The Vinton Farmers' Market is home to the Feeding America Southwest Virginia Food Truck Fest. Enjoy a wide variety of food, with drinks from Twin Creeks Brewing. Admission is $5. Doors are open from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. with proceeds benefiting Feeding America programs.

It's Star Wars Night at the Danville Braves-Pulaski Yankees game tonight. The Braves will represent the Rebellion with specialty Hans Solo jerseys while the Yankees wear storm trooper jerseys. Those will be auctioned off with proceeds going to support cancer research.

Grab your wand and head to Haley Toyota Field as the Salem Red Sox take on Down East for Wizard Night. The first 1,000 fans will receive a Devers bobblehead. First pitch is a 7:05 p.m.

The City of Salem and RIDE Solutions will launch the expansion of the bikeshare program today. Two new stations in the city will be announced.

The Lynchburg Humane Society kicks off a weekend of deals today. Adoption fees for cats and kittens are waived today. You'll still pay a $6 microship fee. Tomorrow, adoptions for dogs, cats and kittens are 1/2 off.

