What's News Today: July 25, 2019

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

Fifth Street in Lynchburg is expected to reopen to traffic today. The road has been closed for the last 14 months. The city spent $4.5 million to fix more than 100 year old water lines and upgrade streetscapes. The city asks you to still use caution when travelling there, as some streetscape work will still be taking place.

Kroger will hold hiring events at several stores today. The stores in Blacksburg, Christiansburg and Fairlawn will hold interviews for full and part time positions between 4 p.m and 7 p.m. You are encouraged to apply online first before heading to the store.

Today is Miracle Treat Day. One dollar or more from every Blizzard sold will be donated to local Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. Dairy Queen has raised nearly $150 million for local children's hospitals in the U.S. and Canada over the last 35 years.

Little Free Libraries will begin popping up in Roanoke County today. Local Eagle Scout Steven Butler built three to placed in the county. There you'll find books you can take, read and then trade out for another. There's a ribbon cutting for the first one at Garst Mill Park today from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Additional events will be held over the next week at Walrond Park and Green Hill Park.

Virginia First Lady Pamela Northam will visit Southwest Virginia today. She will visit the Craig County Child Care Center this morning in New Castle.

We will learn more, today, about a holiday event coming to Explore Park. Roanoke County Parks and Center in the Square will make the announcement this morning at 10 a.m.

The Roanoke City and County Police Departments will hold a workshop on enhancing workplace safety. The course will provide business leaders with strategies on identifying, assessing and mitigating threats, and developing comprehensive response plans.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.