What's News Today: July 8, 2019

The Roanoke Planning Commission will discuss the city's Parks and Recreation Master Plan. The current plan was adopted in 2013 with the new one looking forward for the next decade. The proposed plan looks at facilities, programming, activities and staffing after looking at the needs of the community. It continues to highlight making Roanoke an outdoors destination, completing the greenway and improving community centers. If approved, the plan will go to city council

Road work in Lynchburg could impact your commute today. Part of the southbound lane of North Princeton Circle will be closed as crews work to remove gas lines. A detour will be set up to route traffic onto Rivermont Avenue.

A steering committee in Botetourt County will meet today, discussing the county's 250th anniversary celebration. The group is putting together a calendar of events for next year, filled with "historical and fun events". Botetourt County was formed in 1770.

More than one hundred middle and high school students will spend this week in Roanoke, helping those in need. World Changers is is a group of students and adults, working to serve others and grow in their ability to meet the needs of communities. They will work with Renovation Alliance, painting houses, building handicap ramps, fixing gutters and repairing porches.

