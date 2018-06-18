What's News Today: June 18, 2018

A hearing takes place for the Pittsylvania County teen, charged with first degree murder. 18 year-old Phillip Giles is charged with shooting and killing 18 year-old Demetrius Brown outside Brown's home in Pittsylvania County in April of last year. Giles was arrested the next day in South Carolina after leading deputies there on a high speed chase.

Roanoke City Council will hold a public hearing tonight about selling Historic Fire Station One in downtown. Old School Partners II, LLC will purchase the property for $100. The buyer will be required to invest $2 million for renovations. A development proposal shows that the first floor will be used for the Black Dog Salvage General Store, a tap house and a vendor area. The second floor could become a bed and breakfast.

Two sisters, each born prematurely, will walk with Miss Virginia during the final night of competition. Today, the six and four year-olds will be taken in a pink limousine to a salon, where they will be given makeovers. They will wear gowns designed for them by the Miss Virginia Pageant. Competitions get underway Thursday.

The Town of Blacksburg holds a final public meeting about its downtown strategy tonight. The plan will be presented, which will guide future development in the district. You will have the chance to view the plans and ask questions. The meeting begins at the Blacksburg Community Center at 6:30 p.m.

