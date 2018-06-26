What's News Today: June 26, 2018

The man, arrested in connection with the death of an Appomattox County woman, will be in court today. Police arrested Felix Jefferson in connection with Lisa Henderson's death and disappearance in April. He is charged with accessory after the fact in a homicide and felony. Henderson's mother reported her missing in April. Her car was found days later in Lynchburg with her body found in a wooded area in Concord. Her mother says Jefferson is related to Lisa's boyfriend.

Virginia Tech students and employees will turn off and unplug lighting and anything using electricity from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Today as part of the annual Lights Out Power Down event. During last year's event, the campus reduced its energy consumption by around 7,000 kilowatts and received nearly $240,000 for taking part. This year, the university is hoping to reduce power usage by 6,000 killowatts and receive $278,000. Since 2010, the university has received more than $1.5 million from PJM Interconnection, which is Virginia's regional Electric transmission grid operator.

Christiansburg Town Council will discuss issuing a conditional use permit to the Starlight Drive-in at its meeting tonight. The owners applied for the permit to allow audio to be played for the first movie played on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights in April through October. The permit would allow for up to five concerts per year. The planning commission approved the measure unanimously earlier this month.

Sentencing takes place today for the Roanoke man, who plead guilty to a hit-and-run crash that killed a Shawsville man. Wedstanley Balisage plead guilty to aggravated involuntary manslaughter and DUI charges in March. Authorities say he was drunk when he hit the car being driven by 73 year-old Bobby Handy in May of last year. He died at the scene. According to the Commonwealth's Attorney, Balisage faces up to 21 years in prison.

Lane closures in Lynchburg could affect your commute today. From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., crews will work on Campbell Avenue at Seabury Avenue, installing crosswalk markings.

Roanoke's Voter Registration and Elections Office will be closed today. Staff will attend required annual training with the state. The office will reopen tomorrow.

The Botetourt County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing about selling land to Appalachian Power for the construction of a new substation. 11 acres will be sold for $35,000 an acre. The board will also hold a hearing about issuing a special exception permit to allow construction.



