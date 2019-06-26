What's News Today: June 26, 2019

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

The woman charged in the death of Amber Ross in Roanoke County is expected to enter a guilty plea in court today. Shamby Walker is charged with second degree murder and robbery. According to court testimony from co-consiprator Aaron Witcher's trial, the robbery was an inside job. According to the prosecutor, the shooting was accidental.

The State Corporation Commission holds a hearing today to consider rate increase requests from Roanoke Gas. It's asking for a $10.5 million increase in base rates. According to the SCC, an average customer will see an increase of $5.61.

Lane closures in Lynchburg could impact your commute today. Old Forest Road between Oak Hill Avenue and Poindexter Street will be down to one lane while crews work to install new water and sewer lines. The closure will be in place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through tomorrow.

The Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office will hold a ceremony today, celebrating its third reaccreditation by the Virginia Law Enforcement Professional Standards Commission. The sheriff's office says "this is a much sought and well earned award for law enforcement agencies."

The Roanoke Valley Resource Authority holds a public hearing today on its rates. It's proposing to increase several trash disposal fees. If approved, the rates would increase on July 1st.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.