What's News Today: June 27, 2019

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

Today is National HIV Testing Day. Horizon Behavioral Health and CHAP will be at the Walgreens on Wards Road in Lynchburg today, providing free tests. Counselors will also answer questions about prevention and treatment options.

Lane closures in Lynchburg could impact your commute today. Old Forest Road between Oak Hill Avenue and Poindexter Street will be down to one lane while crews work to install new water and sewer lines. The closure will be in place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through tomorrow.

Fifth Street in Lynchburg will be down to one lane today near Main Street. Crews will be working on water lines. The work will take place through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Connecting moms with local resources is the goal of the Southwest Virginia Mom Expo. You'll be able to talk to experts from more than a dozen fields about health, wellness and child safety. The expo runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the South County Library.

We will learn more today about the 2019 State Games of America. The event will bring athletes from across the nation to central Virginia. Virginia Amateur Sports will talk about the expected economic impact, sports information, athletes and more. The games will be held in Lynchburg July 31st trough August 4th.

The Christiansburg Police Department will talk to parents about internet safety. The free class will educate parents on keep their children safe on popular apps, social media and the internet. It begins tonight at 7 p.m. at Blue Ridge Church.



