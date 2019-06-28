What's News Today: June 28, 2019

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

The Lynchburg Humane Society will waive the adoption fee for cats and kittens today. The shelter currently has more than 300 cats up for adoption. Adoptions include a free vet wellness visit, spay/neuter procedure and initial vaccines. The shelter is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Danville holds a dedication ceremony and ribbon cutting for the Williams Community Resource Center. The two-story building was rehabilitated and features an exhibit hall, conference room and offices. The center will create a place where the "past, present and future of African American civil rights can be "displayed, discussed and advanced."

Pulaski County will make a major economic development announcement today. Governor Northam is expected to join the Board of Supervisors and Economic Development Authority Board this morning.

The man, convicted of federal hate crimes for plowing his car into a crowd of anti-racism protesters at a 2017 white nationalist rally, will be sentenced today in federal court. James Fields, Jr. plead guilty to 29 federal charges stemming from the "Unite the Right" rally in August of 2017. Under a plea agreement, prosecutors agreed not to seek the death penalty. The charges call for life in prison. Heather Heyer was kill and dozens were injured.

Just Dance Roanoke holds its last dance today. As we've reported, the dance studio will shut its doors after seven years. On Facebook, owners cited expiring leases and a lack of resources for the closing. More than 6,000 people have taken classes.

Take in the sights of classic and modern cars at Star City Motor Madness. Williamson Road is Cruise Central Friday night at cars travel up and down the strand from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Then on Saturday, there's a car show in downtown Roanoke where more than 300 cars are expected. Then, head to the Virginia Museum of Transportation for an outdoor party. See the museum's antique locomotives, while enjoying food, a beer garden and live music.

Head to Buchanan for the annual Community Carnival. Enjoy the rides, food, entertainment and more. It continues tonight and runs through July 6th. Tonight, you can get a ride wristband for $25 Friday. The carnival is open from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

God's Storehouse holds its annual golf tournament today. Proceeds will benefit the organization's mission of collecting and distributing food to those in need, promote nutrition and connect customers to local resources.

Head to the Pulaski Yankees - Danville Braves game tonight for Star Wars Night. The teams are raising money for cancer research and to support cancer patients. The two teams will wear specialty Star Wars jerseys, with the Yankees representing the Evil Empire and the Braves the Rebellion. The jerseys will be auctioned off to benefit the Danville Cancer Association and Centra Foundation.

