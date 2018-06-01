What's News Today: June 4, 2018

Starting today, the Lynchburg Public Library will host its free Summer Lunch Program. On Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from noon to 1 p.m., children 18 and under can come to the Memorial Avenue library and get lunch. Children under the age of 10 must be accompanied by an adult or responsible teen. The program continues through August 3rd.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run comes to Southwest Virginia starting today. Runners are on their way to Richmond to start the annual competition, which starts on Friday. They will start this morning at the Radford Police Department, continuing tomorrow from the Virginia Tech Police Department.

Lynchburg City Schools will provide free meals this summer. They are working with area community centers to provide the meals. The program is open to those 18 and under. We have a list of the sites on wsls.com.

The Christiansburg Aquatic Center and Feeding America Southwest Virginia are teaming up to feed children this summer. Lunch will be provided daily to children under the age of 18 from noon to one weekdays. Kroger will provide bread.

Roanoke City Council will discuss holding a public hearing for the sale of Historic Fire Station One in downtown. The building will be sold for $100, with the condition of a performance guarantee of $250,000 and at least $2 million in renovations. The public hearing could take place on June 18th.

Part of Route 56 will be closed, starting today, in Nelson County. Work on the CSX railroad crossing in the Wingina area will close the Road through 5 p.m. on Thursday. Detour signs will be posted. You can use Routes 29 and 60.

The Virginia Tech Board of Visitors concludes two days of meetings today. The board will look at the university's budget for next year and will consider two new academic programs. They will also look at designs for the renovation of Holden Hall.

