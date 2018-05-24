What's News Today: May 24, 2018

The Lynchburg Chapter of the Virginia Center for Inclusive Communities holds its annual Humanitarian Awards Dinner tonight. Six people will be honored. The organization works to help people achieve success through inclusion. The awards ceremony begins at 6:30 p.m. at Lynchburg College.

Roanoke County holds a design open house for Oak Grove. Roanoke city and county are working to plan the future of the area as part of the re-imagine projects. A study shows the busy area has potential for big business in the form of stores and restaurants. A lot of the 173 acres is taken up by undeveloped and vacation properties. Tonight's meeting runs from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Oak Grove Church of the Bretheren.

A groundbreaking ceremony takes place day for the Riner Volunteer Fire Department, marking the start of construction. Members of the fire department and the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors will attend the 4:30 p.m. ceremony.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration will issue its outlook for the 2018 Atlantic Hurricane Season today. Forecasters will talk about conditions in the Atlantic basin, computer model upgrades, new forecast products and other enhancements. The six month long hurricane season starts on June 1st.

More than twenty registered apprentices are set to sign with their partner organizations today. The program started last year with a pilot program involving five students at the Western Virginia Water Authority. It provides opportunities for juniors and seniors to earn industry certifications while working as a paid employee.

The City of Lynchburg holds a public meeting to talk about a community center. Staff will talk about renovation plans for the Daniel's Hill Neighborhood Center, discuss the time line and show services available at other centers. The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. at the center.

