What's News Today: November 12, 2019

Martinsville City Council will discuss its legislative priorities for 2020. Included on the list are upgrades to Route 220 to interstate standards for those parts that will become Interstate 73, improvements to Route 58, maintaining economic development and brownfield redevelopment.

Greene Memorial United Methodist Church will announce new findings and concerns about its church and iconic bell tower. As we're reported in July, the church's sanctuary has been closed for months due to a mold problem. At the time, repairs were expected to cost $100,000.

United Healthcare holds a virtual job fair today. It's looking to hire 70 new employees in Roanoke. Workers will help people who are interested in enrolling or getting information about Medicare and Medicaid insurance plans. The positions are full-time and offer flexible work hours.

Roadwork could impact your commute in Lynchburg today. A crane will be used to install two manholes in the 900 block of Main Street. Flaggers will direct drivers.

Lynchburg City Council will discuss regulating shared mobility devices like scooters. State law allows cities to license the use of these devices, but the laws must be in place by January 1st or localities lose that authority. Bird Scooters currently provides scooters on the Liberty University campus, but has inquire about bringing them to other parts of the city.

