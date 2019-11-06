What's News Today: November 6, 2019

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

The Chamber of Commerce of Lexington, Buena Vista and Rockbridge County will hold its annual meeting today. Congressman Ben Cline will make remarks, the People's Choice Awards will be given and leaders will discuss their vision for the next year.

The City of Danville will hold a community meeting about changes to Westover Drive. The reconfiguration would reduce the number of travel lanes from four to two, while adding two bike lanes. You can give your thoughts from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Park Avenue Elementary School.

There's a ribbon cutting today for the Villa Heights Recreation Center. Restoration Housing has worked to restore the historic property. A church and three non-profits will occupy the space. All of the organizations will work together to serve the surrounding Northwest Roanoke neighborhood.

Part of Eighth Street in Lynchburg will close today from Taylor Street to Wise Street. Crews will replace a damaged utility pole. Work will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

New public art comes to Blacksburg. The town will celebrate the art, installed on utility boxes in downtown. The work was done by artist Nikki Pynn, who was inspired by the joyful feeling of the farmers' market.

Appalachian Power holds an information meeting about the Central Virginia Transmission Reliability Project. The electric providers is looking to upgrade the transmission network over the next few years. If you would like to learn more about the plans, representatives will answer questions from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Appomattox County High School.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.