What's News Today: October 1, 2019

The Interstate 81 Advisory Committee meets today. The committee was formed to earlier this year, making recommendations to the Commonwealth Transportation Board about improvements to the corridor. If you would like to give your thoughts, the meeting begins at 3 p.m. at the Natural Bridge Conference Center.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office will open a new drug take back box today. The box will be located at the Sheriff's Office Substation at Westlake.

Lynchburg's Task Force on Education will meet today. City council and the school board formed the group to to develop a long-term vision, looking at the community's desire for schools. The discussion begins this afternoon at 1 p.m. at the Central Virginia Governor's School.

Expect delays for the remainder of this week on Old Graves Mill Road in Lynchburg. Crews will mill and pave the road between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Traffic will be down to one lane.

Temporary Lane closures could impact your commute in Lynchburg. Verizon will repair defective cable on Wiggington Road between 9 a.m and 3 p.m. daily through Friday.

Twin County Regional Hospital in Galax hosts a Women's Health Expo today. There will be free blood pressure, BMI and pulse oximetry screenings. You can also get your flu shot. It runs from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at The Crossroads Institute.

The Roanoke Regional Chamber holds its annual Small Business Awards. Finalists in nine categories will be honored. The Small Business Veteran of the Year will also be named.



