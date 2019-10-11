What's News Today: October 11, 2019

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

Get some home decor ideas at the Smith Mountain Lake Charity Home Tour. Take a stroll through eight homes, learning about the architecture, decor, furnishings are more. It's today through Sunday. Tickets are $30 with proceeds benefiting eight charities.

The Virginia Cooperative Extension holds its annual Fall Forestry and Wildlife Field Tours today. The tours show several properties, managed for timber and wildlife. The tours promote resource management and focus on wildlife management practices.

The Hands and Harvest Festival gets underway today in Highland County. Celebrate the beauty of fall in the mountains with entertainment, farm tours, and more. The festival runs through Sunday.

You have until 5 p.m. today to submit comments about the qualities you want to see in Roanoke's new police chief. More than 500 people have already submitted their thoughts. City Manager Bob Cowell has also met with people in the community. Current police chief, Tim Jones, will retire early next year. We have a link to the survey on wsls.com

Lynchburg's Growth Through Opportunity Program present level three certificates to participants today. The cadets have completed lessons in writing cover letters, completing job applications and putting together career portfolios. The cadets have worked with the Lynchburg Sheriff's Office, Police Department and Fire Departments.

Danville Public Schools will conduct an active shooter drill today. It begins at 2 p.m. at Galileo High School. If you're nearby, you'll see a lot of police, fire and EMS personnel, hear simulated gunshots and hear sirens. Students are not in class today.

Head to downtown Christiansburg for Rockin' Main Street. There will be food trucks, beer, wine and live music. The event runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Main and Hickok Streets.

The New River Health District holds a drive-thru flu clinic today in Floyd. The vaccine is available to anyone 18 and older. You're asked to war clothing that is loose around the arm. The clinic runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Floyd Fire Station I.

Lynchburg Parks and Recreation and Blackwater Bike Shop holds its annual Glow Ride. Dress in bright colors and decorate your bike with glow sticks and lights. Prizes will be awarded for the most festive bicycle. The ride begins at 7:30 p.m. at Percival's Island.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.