What's News Today: October 2, 2019

Eight firefighters from Roanoke County will be heading to the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial today. Every October the memorial foundation sponsors a national tribute to firefighters who died in the line of duty. The group will be there through Sunday.

The E. C. Glass Theatre company presents "Our Town." It follows the small town of Grover's Corners through daily life, love and marriage and death and eternity. Tickets are $12 for adults and $8 for students. There are shows nightly through Saturday.

Sentencing takes place today on for the former Martinsville doctor convicted of drug charges. Drug Enforcement Agents say Joel Smithers prescribed about half a million doses of opioids in 2017. Many of his patients drove hundreds of miles to get prescriptions from him. He's convicted on more than 800 counts of illegally prescribing medications like Oxycodone, which caused the death of a West Virginia woman. He could face 20 years to life in prison.

The Roanoke City School Board will meet in closed session today. It will discuss the performance of employees, including the Superintendent.

