What's News Today: October 28, 2019

A preliminary hearing is scheduled today, for the Roanoke County police officer, charged with embezzlement. Steven McChesney is accused of falsifying time sheets. An internal investigation revealed he recorded time that had not been worked over a two-year period. McChesney was placed on paid administrative leave after the discovery was made in June. He worked for the county from 2013 to 2015 before returning in 2016.

The Danville Family YMCA is working to battle bullying. Tonight, representatives from the Pittsylvania County and Danville school systems will talk about how to report a problem, how the school handles it and the school's ability to talk about the situation. You'll also have a chance to ask questions. The meeting begins tonight at 6 p.m. at the Y.

Radford University's Criminal Justice Department holds a panel discussion about the disappearance and murder of Gina Renee Hall. Stephen Epperly was convicted for killing her in Virginia's first ever case of a no-body conviction. The author of a book about the case, faculty and the State Trooper who first interviewed Epperly will speak tonight at 6 p.m. in Bondurant Auditorium.

Lane closures could impact your commute in Lynchburg starting today. Work will take place at the intersection of Timberlake and Leesville Roads. Crews will install new traffic signals. Work will take place between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. through November 8th.

Salem City Council holds a public hearing about a new housing development. Fralin Companies wants to build 150 homes at the Simms Family Farm property on Diamond Road. The development will also include green space, walking trails, sidewalks and a community gazebo. The developer says the homes are needed to keep up with demand. Neighbors say it will make traffic worse on an already busy road.

The Indian Hindu Community will celebrate Diwali, the Festival of Lights. It's a five-day celebration, ending with the Hindu New Year, today. There is a celebration in Salem today, which includes food, art and youth activities.

