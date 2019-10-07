What's News Today: October 7, 2019

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

Goodwill Industries will cut the ribbon on a new solar array. The project will save $400,000 in energy costs each year. The array will generate around 312,000 kilowatt-hours of clean energy, which is enough to power 350 homes for a month.

Tickets for 'Jeff Dunham: Seriously!?' go on sale this morning at 10 a.m. The ventriloquist is bringing Peanut, Bubba J, Jose Jalapeno and more to the Berglund Center. The show is March 22nd.

A new fitness center, honoring a fallen Carroll County deputy, opens today. The Curtis Bartlett Fitness Center is located in the old Twin County Regional Healthcare building in Galax. The Army veteran died in a crash in 2017 while responding to a police chase.

Patrick Henry Community College holds its annual golf tournament today. Money raised will support student-athletes by providing equipment and up-to-date facilities. The school has more than 200 athletes competing in 13 sports.

We will learn today, Virginia's 2020 Teacher of the Year. Eight teachers from across Virginia are in the running, including Amy Mallow from Huddleston Elementary in Bedford County and Andrea Johnson from Salem High School. The winner will represent the commonwealth in the National Teacher of the Year program.

The Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission will meet today in Richmond. It will hear presentations on Medicaid expansion and state spending.

The National D-Day Memorial in Bedford welcomes a real-life Rosie the Riveter. Frances Campbell Lowe worked at the New River Ordinance Plant during World War II, making $10 a month. The memorial says she will donate a war-era poster that features her.

