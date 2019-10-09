What's News Today: October 9, 2019

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

Governor Ralph Northam will visit Botetourt County today. He will make a community development announcement this afternoon in Buchanan.

The Texas Inn in Lynchburg celebrates its 84th anniversary today. To celebrate, the T-Room will offer 84-cent hot dogs and hamburgers today at both of its locations. Originally Texas Tavern, the Texas Inn opened in 1935.

Virginia Secretary of Education, Atif Qarni, will visit Jackson River Rechnical Center in Covington today. He will meet culinary arts students. Qarni and Delegate Terry Austin will visit with school leaders to learn about the proposed merger of Covington City and Alleghany County schools.

The Kiwanis Club of Roanoke will recognize first responders today. The organization honors first responders, nominated by city and county police and fire and rescue. This quarter will recognize an officer, who arrested a person for multiple car thefts, a paramedic who saved a child from a rip current, two paramedics who saved a heart attack victim and an officer and K-9 who located a patient suffering from dementia.

Shop for winter and help those in need. Now through October 14th, for every coat bought at Macy's, the retailer will give one to non-profit Clothes4Souls. The retailer has helped more than 235,000 people since 2013.

The Campbell County Registrar will hold a voter registration drive today in Brookneal. It's today from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Patrick Henry Memorial Library. To be eligible to vote in the November 5th election, you must register before Tuesday.

The Virginia Small Business Development center and the Town of Bedford hold a workshop today on exporting Virginia products. Learn about available resources, selecting the right markets and launching your sales efforts.

Lynchburg Christian Academy will sell shirts today and tomorrow, supporting the fight against cancer. The "Fight Like a Jedi" shirts will help raise money and awareness about the disease, in honor of LCA graduate Luke Pierce, who is fighting bone cancer. Students and staff will wear their t-shirts on Friday and Pierce will serve as honorary captain at Friday's football game. Pierce's family plans to donate the money raised from the sale of shirts to the Pearson Cancer Center.

