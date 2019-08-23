What's News Today: parking changes, animal adoptions

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

Today is National Cheap Flight Day. According to CheapOair, it's the day both domestic and international airfare hit their lowest point of the year. Airlines start to lower their prices to keep a consistent flow of passengers as the summer travel season comes to an end. Prices will start to increase again in about a month as people starting making holiday travel plans.

Law enforcement will give an update today on the investigation into the homicide of two Virginia Tech students. Heidi Childs and David Metzler were shot and killed on August 26, 2009, in the parking lot of Caldwell Fields in Montgomery County. We will hear from The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, State Police, FBI and the family of both teens.

Today is the last day to cast your vote as a local organization tries to win money for an after-prom. YOVASO is a finalist in the State Farm Neighborhood Assist Program. The After Prom Grand Finale gives students, attending prom, a place to go afterwards, in an effort to keep them drug and alcohol free and safe. Last year, more than 5,200 students from 40 high schools attended. We have a link on wsls dot com.

If you use the Midtown Parking Deck in Lynchburg, there are changes you need to know about. Crews will apply epoxy to the ramps and alleyway. Once work begins, cars parked on the top-level will not be able to get out until Monday morning.

It's Free Cat Friday at the Lynchburg Humane Society. All kittens and adult cats will have adoption fees waived today. There is a $6 microchip fee. The center currently has more than 450 cats waiting for good homes.

Lane closures on Interstate 81 could impact your travels this weekend. From 8 p.m. to 10 a.m. tomorrow, the north right lane will be closed at exit 150. Delays are possible as crews work on the bridge.

Radford University and Carilion will celebrate its inaugural semester in Roanoke. Radford and Jefferson College of Health Sciences announced in January the two schools would merge. Radford President Brian Hemphill, Carilion President Nancy Agee and Mayor Sherman Lea will make brief remarks. Class begins on Monday.

