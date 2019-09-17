What's News Today: September 17, 2019

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

Vinton Town Council will get a briefing about honeybees. The William Byrd Middle School Beekeeping Club approached the town about updating its code to reflect best practices. Town Council could vote next month about changes regarding, placement and number of hives allowed.

Training continues today at the Roanoke Blacksburg Regional Airport. Crews from the southeast will take part in snow removal and live burn emergency training. The training is a mix of hands-on and classroom.

Mountain View Humane holds its annual Spay-ghetti NRV fundraiser today. You can get spaghetti, bread, salad and a drink. Tickets are $12 at the door. Lunch is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with dinner from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Christiansburg Presbyterian Church.

Students in the Roanoke Valley will plan for the future today. There's a college fair tonight from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Salem Civic Center. Representatives from more than 85 two- and four-year colleges, as well as career, technical and business schools will be there. The event is sponsored by Roanoke, Salem and Roanoke County Schools.

Groundbreaking takes place for the first business in Franklin County's Summit View Business Park. In February 2018, The county announced ValleyStar Credit Union will open a new administrative campus there, investing $5 million and bringing 32 jobs.

The United Way of Roanoke Valley talks about the needs of the community. It will launch Healthy Roanoke Valley. The three year plan addresses community health, poverty, and more.



