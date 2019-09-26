What's News Today: September 26, 2019

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

Radford University will cut the ribbon today on its new Venture Lab. It's a space for students to develop and test business concepts to help them get their idea off the ground. The lab is equipped with a variety of resources.

Economist Art Laffer will speak at Roanoke College today. He was economic adviser to President Reagan and the 2019 Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient. Laffer is considered the father of supply-side economics and the Laffer Curve. If you would like to attend, the event begins at 6 p.m. in the Colket Center.

Carilion Clinic will make what it calls a big announcement today. That announcement will be made at 2:30 p.m. this afternoon.

Foreigner comes to Roanoke's Elmwood Park tonight as part of the Budweiser Concert Series. Christiansburg High School students will perform the song "I Want to Know What Love Is" with the group tonight after winning a contest. Tickets are sold out.

The United Way of the New River Valley holds its annual campaign kick-off and Day of Caring. There's a breakfast to kick-off the fundraising campaign. Then, volunteers will work on improvement projects in the community.

Lynchburg's Task Force on Education meets today. City council and the school board formed the group to develop a long-term vision, looking at the community's desire for schools. The topic for tonight's meeting is "leading Practices in Urban Education." The discussion begins at 5 p.m. at the Central Virginia Governor's School for Science and Technology.

The Bedford County Fair gets underway today. The theme for this year's event is "where Farm Meets Fun." Today, there's a demolition derby. There's also rides, food, vendors a petting zoo and more. Admission is free. Hours today are 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Roanoke's West End Center celebrates its 40th anniversary today. It will hold a ribbon cutting for its renovations. The center raised $250,000 to renovate its kitchen and bathrooms and replace the HVAC system. It will also receive a proclamation from the city.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office holds a Citizen Response to an Active Shooter Event class. It's designed to give the community information about what to do if there is an active shooter.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.