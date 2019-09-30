What's News Today: September 30, 2019

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

McAlister's Deli in Roanoke holds its Grand Reopening after a recent remodel. The first 25 guests in line will receive a free refillable tumbler and free tea for a year. All guests will receive free tea today. Renovations include a pick-up area for to go orders, new décor and new equipment to speed service.

Crews in Lynchburg will mill and pace Chesterfield Road between Moreview Drive and Chesterfield Place. Traffic will be down to one lane. Work will last through Wednesday.

Mount Cross Road in Danville will be closed for the next couple of nights between Lowes Drive and Old Mount Cross Road. From 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. the next two days, crews will install storm drainage pipes. Detours will be in place.

The Department of Conservation and Recreation will hold a public meeting about long-range plans for Smith Mountain Lake State Park. The draft plan calls for a 60-site campground, ten cabins, a paved trail, picnic area and new park entrance. If you would like to see the plan or offer comments, the meeting begins at 6 p.m. at the visitor center.

One of the men, charged with killing a missing teen and another man in Wythe County, is set to enter a plea in court today. Jared Stephens is charged with murder, accessory after a homicide and use of a firearm in the deaths of Raymond Rodriquez and Ayden Dawson. Deputies say they found the bodies of the two best friends on Reed Creek Road in November 2017.

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services will collect hold a pesticide collection event today. The program has helped homeowners, businesses and pest control firms destroy more than 1.5 million bounds of pesicides over the last two decades. If you would like to take part, the event runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Alphin-Stuart Arena in Blacksburg.

